Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***** Price Drop*****



This home has lots of room to entertaining friends and family, ample storage space in kitchen. Real hardwood floors in most of the home including bedrooms. One huge family room. Oversized lot in well established neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.