3209 Spring Grove Drive

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained home on a Quiet corner lot. Perfect location for on and off the highway! Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home in Bedford. Super quiet neighborhood, easy access to highway, shops, entertainment, restaurants and more. Close to Bedford Park and in highly sought after Bedfordheights Elementary! Every bedroom has a walk in closet, huge kitchen pantry. Kitchen and living overlook backyard making it easy to watch the children play and enjoy those backyard gatherings!New pics coming soon once appliances are installed!