Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
3209 Spring Grove Drive
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:33 PM

3209 Spring Grove Drive

3209 Spring Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3209 Spring Grove Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained home on a Quiet corner lot. Perfect location for on and off the highway! Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home in Bedford. Super quiet neighborhood, easy access to highway, shops, entertainment, restaurants and more. Close to Bedford Park and in highly sought after Bedfordheights Elementary! Every bedroom has a walk in closet, huge kitchen pantry. Kitchen and living overlook backyard making it easy to watch the children play and enjoy those backyard gatherings!New pics coming soon once appliances are installed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Spring Grove Drive have any available units?
3209 Spring Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 Spring Grove Drive have?
Some of 3209 Spring Grove Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Spring Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Spring Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Spring Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3209 Spring Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 3209 Spring Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3209 Spring Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 3209 Spring Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 Spring Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Spring Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 3209 Spring Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3209 Spring Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 3209 Spring Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Spring Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3209 Spring Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.

