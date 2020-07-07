All apartments in Bedford
3106 Bedford Road
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:56 AM

3106 Bedford Road

3106 Bedford Road · No Longer Available
Location

3106 Bedford Road, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning townhome with 20 foot vaulted ceilings in HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER community! Washer, Dryer & Fridge INCLUDED. This property features 2 bedrooms, 1 and a half baths, great open concept, walk-in closet, attached 2 car garage and a private park and walking trail for homeowners just steps away from your front door. Easy access to DFW airport and highways 121 & 183. This Property can be rented FURNISHED ($1,950) or UNFURNISHED ($1,800). The property is MOVE-IN ready, rent it furnished and move in tomorrow with just a suitcase. All your needs will be met, the property comes with a 55 inch Flat Screen TV, a King size bed, a Queen size bed, bedding, linens & much more (all furnitures included in photos)...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 Bedford Road have any available units?
3106 Bedford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3106 Bedford Road have?
Some of 3106 Bedford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 Bedford Road currently offering any rent specials?
3106 Bedford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 Bedford Road pet-friendly?
No, 3106 Bedford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 3106 Bedford Road offer parking?
Yes, 3106 Bedford Road offers parking.
Does 3106 Bedford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3106 Bedford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 Bedford Road have a pool?
No, 3106 Bedford Road does not have a pool.
Does 3106 Bedford Road have accessible units?
No, 3106 Bedford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 Bedford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3106 Bedford Road has units with dishwashers.

