3106 Bedford Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning townhome with 20 foot vaulted ceilings in HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER community! Washer, Dryer & Fridge INCLUDED. This property features 2 bedrooms, 1 and a half baths, great open concept, walk-in closet, attached 2 car garage and a private park and walking trail for homeowners just steps away from your front door. Easy access to DFW airport and highways 121 & 183. This Property can be rented FURNISHED ($1,950) or UNFURNISHED ($1,800). The property is MOVE-IN ready, rent it furnished and move in tomorrow with just a suitcase. All your needs will be met, the property comes with a 55 inch Flat Screen TV, a King size bed, a Queen size bed, bedding, linens & much more (all furnitures included in photos)...