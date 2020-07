Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Custom one of a kind home in convenient location in Bedford within walking distance to Harwood Junior High. This home features vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile floors, custom open kitchen and all areas of the home are completely updated. The kitchen cabinets offer pull-out drawers, large windows that over look the sparkling pool and slide. There are too many features to list in the description. Come see today before it is gone!