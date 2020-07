Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice Townhome located in Durango Ridge. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Large mater bath! with garden tub, separate walk in shower and a double vanity. Half bath is located down stairs for your guests. Spacious kitchen with abundance of cabinets. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. DFW airport is just a 15 minute drive if you have to travel a lot. Attached 2 car garage.