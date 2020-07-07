3025 Rustic Meadows Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities game room garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse. Two story- 3 bed and 2 bath with detached garage. Enter on extended tile to view the fireplace with mantle in family room. Venture to the open kitchen that you can serve across the bar. Master is down and secondary bedrooms upstairs, along with Game room/Media Room. Large back yard for entertainment and relaxation.Rent: $1700.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets are very much welcome with additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID &amp; paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.