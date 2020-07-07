All apartments in Bedford
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
3025 Rustic Meadows Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3025 Rustic Meadows Drive

3025 Rustic Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3025 Rustic Meadows Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse. Two story- 3 bed and 2 bath with detached garage. Enter on extended tile to view the fireplace with mantle in family room. Venture to the open kitchen that you can serve across the bar. Master is down and secondary bedrooms upstairs, along with Game room/Media Room. Large back yard for entertainment and relaxation.Rent: $1700.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets are very much welcome with additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID &amp;amp; paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Rustic Meadows Drive have any available units?
3025 Rustic Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3025 Rustic Meadows Drive have?
Some of 3025 Rustic Meadows Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 Rustic Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Rustic Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Rustic Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3025 Rustic Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3025 Rustic Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3025 Rustic Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 3025 Rustic Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 Rustic Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Rustic Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 3025 Rustic Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3025 Rustic Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 3025 Rustic Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Rustic Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3025 Rustic Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

