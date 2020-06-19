All apartments in Bedford
Last updated September 15 2019 at 2:26 AM

3008 Raintree Court

3008 Raintree Court · No Longer Available
Location

3008 Raintree Court, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COME SEE this stunning newly updated home in sought after Canterbury Addition of Bedford. This move-in ready 4 bed 2.5 bath home sits on a large cul-de-sac lot with mature trees, covered patio overlooking large back yard. Spacious family room off the updated kitchen with granite counters & fresh white cabinets. Over-sized master with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Experience energy efficiency throughout the hot Texas summer with all new Low-E windows. Convenient location to highways and DFW airport. DON'T MISS out on this great home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Raintree Court have any available units?
3008 Raintree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 Raintree Court have?
Some of 3008 Raintree Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 Raintree Court currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Raintree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Raintree Court pet-friendly?
No, 3008 Raintree Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 3008 Raintree Court offer parking?
Yes, 3008 Raintree Court offers parking.
Does 3008 Raintree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Raintree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Raintree Court have a pool?
No, 3008 Raintree Court does not have a pool.
Does 3008 Raintree Court have accessible units?
No, 3008 Raintree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Raintree Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3008 Raintree Court has units with dishwashers.

