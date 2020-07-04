3001 White Oak Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely home in HEB. Great schools. Property backs up to jogging path and linear park. Corian countertops and tile backsplash in kitchen, black appliances. Breakfast bar + dining area. Laminate wood floor in second living and 2 bedrooms. Tile throughout other living and bath areas. Neutral paint. Great covered front porch. Immediate occupancy is available. Rent must be paid electronically. Pets negotiable.



All residents over 18 must apply, minimum credit score 650, rent to income ratio 3x. Non smokers only.



Stated rent is for up to 4 residents.