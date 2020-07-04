All apartments in Bedford
3001 White Oak Lane
Last updated January 18 2020 at 10:33 PM

3001 White Oak Lane

3001 White Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3001 White Oak Lane, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely home in HEB. Great schools. Property backs up to jogging path and linear park. Corian countertops and tile backsplash in kitchen, black appliances. Breakfast bar + dining area. Laminate wood floor in second living and 2 bedrooms. Tile throughout other living and bath areas. Neutral paint. Great covered front porch. Immediate occupancy is available. Rent must be paid electronically. Pets negotiable.

All residents over 18 must apply, minimum credit score 650, rent to income ratio 3x. Non smokers only.

Stated rent is for up to 4 residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

