2937 Turtlerock Drive

ADORABLE 4 bedroom home in the quiet and desirable neighborhood of Woodbridge Add, in the highly sought-after city of Bedford. Convenient to Highway 121, Highway 183 and DFW Airport. GREAT floorplan that includes large master and spacious living. Oversized lot with large covered patio, perfect for entertaining. NEW carpet, tile, and roof. Refrigerator included. Lease and paperwork in MLS, background and credit check required, please complete the Credit application and a link will be sent for the payment and credit check.