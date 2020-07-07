All apartments in Bedford
Last updated March 22 2020 at 7:30 PM

2937 Turtlerock Drive

2937 Turtle Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2937 Turtle Rock Drive, Bedford, TX 76021
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
ADORABLE 4 bedroom home in the quiet and desirable neighborhood of Woodbridge Add, in the highly sought-after city of Bedford. Convenient to Highway 121, Highway 183 and DFW Airport. GREAT floorplan that includes large master and spacious living. Oversized lot with large covered patio, perfect for entertaining. NEW carpet, tile, and roof. Refrigerator included. Lease and paperwork in MLS, background and credit check required, please complete the Credit application and a link will be sent for the payment and credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2937 Turtlerock Drive have any available units?
2937 Turtlerock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2937 Turtlerock Drive have?
Some of 2937 Turtlerock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2937 Turtlerock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2937 Turtlerock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2937 Turtlerock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2937 Turtlerock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2937 Turtlerock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2937 Turtlerock Drive offers parking.
Does 2937 Turtlerock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2937 Turtlerock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2937 Turtlerock Drive have a pool?
No, 2937 Turtlerock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2937 Turtlerock Drive have accessible units?
No, 2937 Turtlerock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2937 Turtlerock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2937 Turtlerock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

