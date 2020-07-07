2937 Eagles Nest Drive

Amenities

Lovely home in a great location. This home offers a great open layout. Kitchen opens up to the living and dining room. Full bathroom and 1 room located downstairs that can be used as an office or what ever you desire. Master suite located upstairs with enough space to have a sitting area. Master bathroom features two deep closets, stand up glass shower and dual vanities. Backyard has large wood deck great for entertaining Family and Friends. Community pool located is just across the street. Close to Bedford Boys Ranch. Easy access to Hwy 121, shopping, dining and entertainment. Unit comes with washer, dryer and refrigerator.