Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

2937 Eagles Nest Drive

2937 Eagles Nest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2937 Eagles Nest Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely home in a great location. This home offers a great open layout. Kitchen opens up to the living and dining room. Full bathroom and 1 room located downstairs that can be used as an office or what ever you desire. Master suite located upstairs with enough space to have a sitting area. Master bathroom features two deep closets, stand up glass shower and dual vanities. Backyard has large wood deck great for entertaining Family and Friends. Community pool located is just across the street. Close to Bedford Boys Ranch. Easy access to Hwy 121, shopping, dining and entertainment. Unit comes with washer, dryer and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2937 Eagles Nest Drive have any available units?
2937 Eagles Nest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2937 Eagles Nest Drive have?
Some of 2937 Eagles Nest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2937 Eagles Nest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2937 Eagles Nest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2937 Eagles Nest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2937 Eagles Nest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2937 Eagles Nest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2937 Eagles Nest Drive offers parking.
Does 2937 Eagles Nest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2937 Eagles Nest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2937 Eagles Nest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2937 Eagles Nest Drive has a pool.
Does 2937 Eagles Nest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2937 Eagles Nest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2937 Eagles Nest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2937 Eagles Nest Drive has units with dishwashers.

