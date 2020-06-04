All apartments in Bedford
Last updated March 20 2020 at 10:04 AM

2928 Windstone Court

2928 Windstone Court West · No Longer Available
Location

2928 Windstone Court West, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom homes in Woodland Place; This gorgeous home features large windows that allow for natural light, elegant wood flooring, high fence for privacy, and all open to living room; Well-maintained front and back yard; Retractable awnings for patio; Good and quiet neighborhood close to schools and shopping center; Easy and fast access to highway; Including refrigerator, washer, and dryer.

APPLICATION FEE IS $40 PER ADULT IN CASHIER CHECK, MONEY ORDER. CURRENT APPLICATION, CRITERIA FORM, FEE, 3 MONTHS OF PAYSTUBS, COLOR COPIES OF DL'S ARE REQUIRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 Windstone Court have any available units?
2928 Windstone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2928 Windstone Court have?
Some of 2928 Windstone Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 Windstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Windstone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Windstone Court pet-friendly?
No, 2928 Windstone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2928 Windstone Court offer parking?
Yes, 2928 Windstone Court offers parking.
Does 2928 Windstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2928 Windstone Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Windstone Court have a pool?
No, 2928 Windstone Court does not have a pool.
Does 2928 Windstone Court have accessible units?
No, 2928 Windstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Windstone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2928 Windstone Court has units with dishwashers.

