2928 Windstone Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom homes in Woodland Place; This gorgeous home features large windows that allow for natural light, elegant wood flooring, high fence for privacy, and all open to living room; Well-maintained front and back yard; Retractable awnings for patio; Good and quiet neighborhood close to schools and shopping center; Easy and fast access to highway; Including refrigerator, washer, and dryer.



APPLICATION FEE IS $40 PER ADULT IN CASHIER CHECK, MONEY ORDER. CURRENT APPLICATION, CRITERIA FORM, FEE, 3 MONTHS OF PAYSTUBS, COLOR COPIES OF DL'S ARE REQUIRED.