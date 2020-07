Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven Property Amenities parking garage

Newer oven & microwave, newer fixtures, newer faucets, newer granite in baths, newer hall bath shower, newer toilets, newer tile, newer ceiling fans, etc All items have been completed in the past 3-4 years. Two master closets, vaulted ceilings in all BRs and LR. Master bedroom has new wood look tile. The only carpet in the home is located in the secondary bedrooms and living room. This one will not last long. Pics do not reflect current update.