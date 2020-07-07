All apartments in Bedford
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:13 AM

2821 Springhaven Court

2821 Springhaven Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2821 Springhaven Ct, Bedford, TX 76021
Shady Brook

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom half duplex with a 1 car carport and additional parking. This duplex was completely remolded 2 years ago with new flooring, paint, carpet, granite counter tops in the kitchen with black appliances and all new light, ceiling fixtures. Located on a cul-de-sac in Bedford. Great Location. Pets approved on a case by case basis. There is a privacy fence for pets or outdoor leisure. A must see in a quiet neighborhood near restaurants, shops and access to major roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 Springhaven Court have any available units?
2821 Springhaven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 Springhaven Court have?
Some of 2821 Springhaven Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 Springhaven Court currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Springhaven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Springhaven Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 Springhaven Court is pet friendly.
Does 2821 Springhaven Court offer parking?
Yes, 2821 Springhaven Court offers parking.
Does 2821 Springhaven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 Springhaven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Springhaven Court have a pool?
No, 2821 Springhaven Court does not have a pool.
Does 2821 Springhaven Court have accessible units?
No, 2821 Springhaven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 Springhaven Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2821 Springhaven Court has units with dishwashers.

