2821 Springhaven Court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom half duplex with a 1 car carport and additional parking. This duplex was completely remolded 2 years ago with new flooring, paint, carpet, granite counter tops in the kitchen with black appliances and all new light, ceiling fixtures. Located on a cul-de-sac in Bedford. Great Location. Pets approved on a case by case basis. There is a privacy fence for pets or outdoor leisure. A must see in a quiet neighborhood near restaurants, shops and access to major roads.