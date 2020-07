Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom home in beautiful and desirable HEB area! Large living room with open concept to kitchen. Kitchen has Granite counter-tops and SS appliances. New carpet in the bedrooms, with walk in closets. Pets possible with owner approval. HEB ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app. fee. can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent. $500 per pet deposit and $25 monthly pet rent.