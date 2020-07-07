All apartments in Bedford
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:20 PM

2810 Meadowpark Drive

2810 Meadow Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2810 Meadow Park Dr, Bedford, TX 76021
Bedford Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Fantastic duplex located in Bedford, Texas - the heart of the Mid Cities. Exceptionally well
maintained, this 3 bedroom and 2 bath property boasts a large and open floor plan at 1507 square feet. Entire home has elegant oversized ceramic tile throughout, a wood burning fireplace, full size washer and dryer hook ups, and comes with a refrigerator. The master bedroom has a large private bathroom with double sinks and a huge walk in closet. If this was not enough, tenant also has a covered carport which fits two cars, outside storage and a private fenced backyard. Property is owned and managed by local landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2810 Meadowpark Drive have any available units?
2810 Meadowpark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2810 Meadowpark Drive have?
Some of 2810 Meadowpark Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2810 Meadowpark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2810 Meadowpark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 Meadowpark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2810 Meadowpark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2810 Meadowpark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2810 Meadowpark Drive offers parking.
Does 2810 Meadowpark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2810 Meadowpark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 Meadowpark Drive have a pool?
No, 2810 Meadowpark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2810 Meadowpark Drive have accessible units?
No, 2810 Meadowpark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 Meadowpark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2810 Meadowpark Drive has units with dishwashers.

