2810 Meadowpark Drive

Fantastic duplex located in Bedford, Texas - the heart of the Mid Cities. Exceptionally well

maintained, this 3 bedroom and 2 bath property boasts a large and open floor plan at 1507 square feet. Entire home has elegant oversized ceramic tile throughout, a wood burning fireplace, full size washer and dryer hook ups, and comes with a refrigerator. The master bedroom has a large private bathroom with double sinks and a huge walk in closet. If this was not enough, tenant also has a covered carport which fits two cars, outside storage and a private fenced backyard. Property is owned and managed by local landlord.