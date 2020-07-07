All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 2717 Meadow Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
2717 Meadow Park Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2717 Meadow Park Drive

2717 Meadow Park Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2717 Meadow Park Dr, Bedford, TX 76021
Bedford Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled fourplex unit near shopping and resturants. Convenient to DFW airport and Harris Methodist Hospital. Nearly new refrigerator with works in the door, solid surface range, microwave, siltstone quartz counter-top in kitchen. Two large bedrooms with large closets. Each bedroom has its own bathroom, one with a shower and the other with a tub-shower. Separate dining room and living room has builtin book shelves and wood burning fireplace Utility room has washer and dryer included. Must see to appreciate. Recently installed energy efficient windows. NO PETS!
Schools were determined from HEB ISD Map & Attendance Zones web page.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Meadow Park Drive have any available units?
2717 Meadow Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Meadow Park Drive have?
Some of 2717 Meadow Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Meadow Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Meadow Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Meadow Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Meadow Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2717 Meadow Park Drive offer parking?
No, 2717 Meadow Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2717 Meadow Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2717 Meadow Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Meadow Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2717 Meadow Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Meadow Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2717 Meadow Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Meadow Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2717 Meadow Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avery Apartments
531 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76022
Forest Park Apartments
1552 Forest Park Cir
Bedford, TX 76021
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76021
Reserve at Central Park
2300 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary