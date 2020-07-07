All apartments in Bedford
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:49 AM

2505 Woodfield Way

2505 Woodfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

2505 Woodfield Way, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sitting in North Bedford, near the Colleyville border, this sweet Texas home is ready for YOU. With recent updates which include on trend paint, as well as granite, tumbled stone and upper end appliances in the kitchen. The bathrooms have both been updated with granite, in addition to the utility room. Both living areas feature a wood burning fireplace. Outside you'll find a Texas sized two year old storage unit. If schools are important to you, these schools take local bragging rights! See it today, before the owner replaces the living areas, hall and master bedroom with wood laminate floors. Otherwise, you'll see it already leased!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Woodfield Way have any available units?
2505 Woodfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 Woodfield Way have?
Some of 2505 Woodfield Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Woodfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Woodfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Woodfield Way pet-friendly?
No, 2505 Woodfield Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2505 Woodfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 2505 Woodfield Way offers parking.
Does 2505 Woodfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 Woodfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Woodfield Way have a pool?
No, 2505 Woodfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Woodfield Way have accessible units?
No, 2505 Woodfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Woodfield Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 Woodfield Way has units with dishwashers.

