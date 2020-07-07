2505 Woodfield Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Sitting in North Bedford, near the Colleyville border, this sweet Texas home is ready for YOU. With recent updates which include on trend paint, as well as granite, tumbled stone and upper end appliances in the kitchen. The bathrooms have both been updated with granite, in addition to the utility room. Both living areas feature a wood burning fireplace. Outside you'll find a Texas sized two year old storage unit. If schools are important to you, these schools take local bragging rights! See it today, before the owner replaces the living areas, hall and master bedroom with wood laminate floors. Otherwise, you'll see it already leased!