2500 Autumn Shade Court
Last updated September 1 2019 at 7:12 AM
2500 Autumn Shade Court
2500 Autumn Shade Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2500 Autumn Shade Court, Bedford, TX 76021
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gated community in Great Location, easy access to Freeways, short commute to DFW Airport and shopping. Small, private, Cul-de-Sac Subdivision.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2500 Autumn Shade Court have any available units?
2500 Autumn Shade Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bedford, TX
.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bedford Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2500 Autumn Shade Court have?
Some of 2500 Autumn Shade Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2500 Autumn Shade Court currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Autumn Shade Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Autumn Shade Court pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Autumn Shade Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bedford
.
Does 2500 Autumn Shade Court offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Autumn Shade Court offers parking.
Does 2500 Autumn Shade Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Autumn Shade Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Autumn Shade Court have a pool?
No, 2500 Autumn Shade Court does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Autumn Shade Court have accessible units?
No, 2500 Autumn Shade Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Autumn Shade Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 Autumn Shade Court has units with dishwashers.
