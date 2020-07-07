All apartments in Bedford
2437 Chestnut Way
2437 Chestnut Way

2437 Chestnut Way
Location

2437 Chestnut Way, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous 2-2 duplex in Bedford, HEB ISD! Soaring ceilings, open layout, beautiful granite countertops, neutral colors, pretty flooring & so much more! Entry opens to the large 22x15 family room with a lovely tiled fireplace, hearth & stylish ledges to display your prized possessions. The expansive kitchen offers a sizable dining area, wrap around breakfast bar, upgraded fixtures, gorgeous granite counters, tumbled backsplash, BI microwave, pantry & refrigerator included! The lovely master has an inviting bath with dual sinks & a spacious frameless shower with mosaic tile accents. Great secondary, second bath with extended vanity, French door to the patio with additional storage - a must see! Small pets only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 Chestnut Way have any available units?
2437 Chestnut Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2437 Chestnut Way have?
Some of 2437 Chestnut Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 Chestnut Way currently offering any rent specials?
2437 Chestnut Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 Chestnut Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2437 Chestnut Way is pet friendly.
Does 2437 Chestnut Way offer parking?
No, 2437 Chestnut Way does not offer parking.
Does 2437 Chestnut Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 Chestnut Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 Chestnut Way have a pool?
No, 2437 Chestnut Way does not have a pool.
Does 2437 Chestnut Way have accessible units?
No, 2437 Chestnut Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 Chestnut Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2437 Chestnut Way has units with dishwashers.

