2437 Chestnut Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Fabulous 2-2 duplex in Bedford, HEB ISD! Soaring ceilings, open layout, beautiful granite countertops, neutral colors, pretty flooring & so much more! Entry opens to the large 22x15 family room with a lovely tiled fireplace, hearth & stylish ledges to display your prized possessions. The expansive kitchen offers a sizable dining area, wrap around breakfast bar, upgraded fixtures, gorgeous granite counters, tumbled backsplash, BI microwave, pantry & refrigerator included! The lovely master has an inviting bath with dual sinks & a spacious frameless shower with mosaic tile accents. Great secondary, second bath with extended vanity, French door to the patio with additional storage - a must see! Small pets only.