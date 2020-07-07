2409 Durango Ridge Dr

Amenities
Two Story 3 bedroom, 2 and half bathroom town home for lease in Bedford - Two Story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse for lease in Bedford. Open floor plan. Built-in 2005. 1488 sq. ft. 2 car garage. Kitchen, living room and half a bathroom are in the first floor. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are in the second floor. Utility room with Full size washer and dryer. Well maintained community with beautiful landscaping, community pool and dog park.
VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent
SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to submit a rental application https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent
READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.
CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.
UTILITIES:
ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity. Please www.PowerToChoose.org
WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Bedford.
GAS: N/A.
PARKING:
2 car garage.
(RLNE3525117)