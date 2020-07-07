All apartments in Bedford
2409 Durango Ridge Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2409 Durango Ridge Dr

2409 Durango Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Durango Ridge, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
Two Story 3 bedroom, 2 and half bathroom town home for lease in Bedford - Two Story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse for lease in Bedford. Open floor plan. Built-in 2005. 1488 sq. ft. 2 car garage. Kitchen, living room and half a bathroom are in the first floor. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are in the second floor. Utility room with Full size washer and dryer. Well maintained community with beautiful landscaping, community pool and dog park.

VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to submit a rental application https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

UTILITIES:

ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity. Please www.PowerToChoose.org

WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Bedford.

GAS: N/A.

PARKING:

2 car garage.

(RLNE3525117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Durango Ridge Dr have any available units?
2409 Durango Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 Durango Ridge Dr have?
Some of 2409 Durango Ridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Durango Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Durango Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Durango Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2409 Durango Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2409 Durango Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Durango Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 2409 Durango Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2409 Durango Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Durango Ridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2409 Durango Ridge Dr has a pool.
Does 2409 Durango Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2409 Durango Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Durango Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 Durango Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

