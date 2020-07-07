2409 Durango Ridge Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool dog park playground

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool garage

Two Story 3 bedroom, 2 and half bathroom town home for lease in Bedford - Two Story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse for lease in Bedford. Open floor plan. Built-in 2005. 1488 sq. ft. 2 car garage. Kitchen, living room and half a bathroom are in the first floor. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are in the second floor. Utility room with Full size washer and dryer. Well maintained community with beautiful landscaping, community pool and dog park.



UTILITIES:



ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity. Please www.PowerToChoose.org



WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Bedford.



GAS: N/A.



PARKING:



2 car garage.



