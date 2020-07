Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Completely updated 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath half duplex in Oakmont Addition near Harris Methodist Hospital. Features include laminate hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplace, carport with electric gate and much more. Open concept living with split bedrooms. Beautiful property will not last long! Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. $500 security deposit with approved application! Yard maintenance and clean-up is included!