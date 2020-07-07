All apartments in Bedford
24 Coffee Tavern Road
24 Coffee Tavern Road

24 Coffee Tavern Road · No Longer Available
Location

24 Coffee Tavern Road, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FRESH PAINT, NEW BLINDS AND NEW MASTER BATHROOM SHOWER. Updated Mid Century Modern feel with fresh modern paint and updates throughout! This lovely home has it all, space, bedrooms, living room, kitchen, backyard space for entertaining, plenty of storage and location! Wood plank floors throughout, large fireplace in living room makes you feel welcomed from the moment you step inside. Brand new back doors, brand new blinds, new master bathroom shower. This is one that will not last long, start your year off right and come tour this home today and make 2020 your best year yet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Coffee Tavern Road have any available units?
24 Coffee Tavern Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 24 Coffee Tavern Road currently offering any rent specials?
24 Coffee Tavern Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Coffee Tavern Road pet-friendly?
No, 24 Coffee Tavern Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 24 Coffee Tavern Road offer parking?
No, 24 Coffee Tavern Road does not offer parking.
Does 24 Coffee Tavern Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Coffee Tavern Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Coffee Tavern Road have a pool?
No, 24 Coffee Tavern Road does not have a pool.
Does 24 Coffee Tavern Road have accessible units?
No, 24 Coffee Tavern Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Coffee Tavern Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Coffee Tavern Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Coffee Tavern Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Coffee Tavern Road does not have units with air conditioning.

