All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 2325 Aberdeen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
2325 Aberdeen Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

2325 Aberdeen Drive

2325 Aberdeen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2325 Aberdeen Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Warm home nestled on a beautiful lot in the highly sought after Bridgeton on the Creek. Fabulous energy-efficient home features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring and ample windows throughout. Spacious formals greet you with a versatile study or bedroom just beyond. Bright white cabinets give this kitchen an updated feel and the abundant cabinets and counter space set this room apart. Master suite with sitting area and bath hosts dual sinks jetted tub and seamless shower glass. Secondary bedroom and hall bath complete the interior. Relax on the patio surrounded by lush landscaping and heavily treed creek area. Newer HVAC, water heater & windows provides great efficiency.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 Aberdeen Drive have any available units?
2325 Aberdeen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2325 Aberdeen Drive have?
Some of 2325 Aberdeen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2325 Aberdeen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2325 Aberdeen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 Aberdeen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2325 Aberdeen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2325 Aberdeen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2325 Aberdeen Drive offers parking.
Does 2325 Aberdeen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 Aberdeen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 Aberdeen Drive have a pool?
No, 2325 Aberdeen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2325 Aberdeen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2325 Aberdeen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 Aberdeen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2325 Aberdeen Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Logan
1400 Sierra Springs Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
3001 Crystal Springs
3001 Crystal Springs
Bedford, TX 76021
The Cottages at Bedford
2000 Park Place Blvd
Bedford, TX 76021
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
The Arbors of Central Park
2701 Parkview Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary