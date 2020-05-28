2325 Aberdeen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Warm home nestled on a beautiful lot in the highly sought after Bridgeton on the Creek. Fabulous energy-efficient home features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring and ample windows throughout. Spacious formals greet you with a versatile study or bedroom just beyond. Bright white cabinets give this kitchen an updated feel and the abundant cabinets and counter space set this room apart. Master suite with sitting area and bath hosts dual sinks jetted tub and seamless shower glass. Secondary bedroom and hall bath complete the interior. Relax on the patio surrounded by lush landscaping and heavily treed creek area. Newer HVAC, water heater & windows provides great efficiency.