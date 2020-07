2317 Dalewood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking pool

PRETTY, WELL LOVED HOME HAD AN EXTENSIVE MAKEOVER 2017-2018. NEWER PAINT INTERIOR WALLS AND TRIM. WOOD LOOK VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT FALL 2017. CEILING FANS, HARDWARE, TOILETS ALL REPLACED AS WELL AS TILE SURROUND IN MASTER BATH WITH NEWER SHOWER HEAD. TILT OUT VINYL WINDOWS FOR EASY CLEANING AND EFFICIENCY! DECORATIVE FRONT DOOR! LARGE WHIRLPOOL SIDE BY SIDE REFRIGERATOR. GREAT AREA CLOSE TO FREEWAY FOR EASY ACCESS TO FORT WORTH OR DALLAS. WASHER AND DRYER CONNECTIONS. TWO CAR CARPORT BEHIND GATE FOR PRIVACY. HOME CAN EASILY BE 2 BEDROOM WITH OFFICE OR NURSERY. STORAGE ROOM WITH OUTSIDE ENTRY IN REAR OF HOME. NO SMOKING IN HOME. OWNER IS AGENT. MOVE IN DATE NEGOTIABLE. NO ANIMALs OVER 35 LBS!