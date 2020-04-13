All apartments in Bedford
Bedford, TX
2316 Dalewood Lane
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

2316 Dalewood Lane

2316 Dalewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2316 Dalewood Lane, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Updated 2 bedroom duplex in the highly desirable Hospital District of Bedford. This half duplex on corner lot with trees, fenced yard & parking pad. Features include large open concept living with fireplace, high ceilings, open kitchen with pantry & spacious eating area. Master with large closet with adjoining bath. Additional bedroom with double closets, interior laundry room. Stainless appliances, newer fixtures, carpeting, blinds & newer windows make this one special property to see. Listing Agent is Licensed Texas Realtor and has part ownership of property.
Application is $45 per applicant. Apply@ c21bowman.com go to lease in header to start. Good credit & rental history required - pet restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Dalewood Lane have any available units?
2316 Dalewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 Dalewood Lane have?
Some of 2316 Dalewood Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Dalewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Dalewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Dalewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2316 Dalewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2316 Dalewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2316 Dalewood Lane offers parking.
Does 2316 Dalewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Dalewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Dalewood Lane have a pool?
No, 2316 Dalewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2316 Dalewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2316 Dalewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Dalewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2316 Dalewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

