2316 Dalewood Lane

Amenities
Updated 2 bedroom duplex in the highly desirable Hospital District of Bedford. This half duplex on corner lot with trees, fenced yard & parking pad. Features include large open concept living with fireplace, high ceilings, open kitchen with pantry & spacious eating area. Master with large closet with adjoining bath. Additional bedroom with double closets, interior laundry room. Stainless appliances, newer fixtures, carpeting, blinds & newer windows make this one special property to see. Listing Agent is Licensed Texas Realtor and has part ownership of property.
Application is $45 per applicant. Apply@ c21bowman.com go to lease in header to start. Good credit & rental history required - pet restrictions.