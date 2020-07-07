2213 Shady Brook Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage on Shady Brook Drive in Bedford. This house has been painted inside and out, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, wood looking floors throughout the house. Extra parking on side of house for extra car or boat. This house is 1377 sq.ft. with an additional 268 sq.ft. room. New sprinkler system installed in front and backyard. New wooden privacy fence.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.