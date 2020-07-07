All apartments in Bedford
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2213 Shady Brook Drive

2213 Shady Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2213 Shady Brook Drive, Bedford, TX 76021
Shady Brook

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage on Shady Brook Drive in Bedford. This house has been painted inside and out, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, wood looking floors throughout the house. Extra parking on side of house for extra car or boat. This house is 1377 sq.ft. with an additional 268 sq.ft. room. New sprinkler system installed in front and backyard. New wooden privacy fence.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Shady Brook Drive have any available units?
2213 Shady Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 Shady Brook Drive have?
Some of 2213 Shady Brook Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Shady Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Shady Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Shady Brook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2213 Shady Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2213 Shady Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2213 Shady Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 2213 Shady Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Shady Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Shady Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 2213 Shady Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2213 Shady Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2213 Shady Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Shady Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 Shady Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

