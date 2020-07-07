2212 Sandshell Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous TH for lease in the desirable HEB ISD; convenient to 121 & other Freeways, and 15 mins from DFW airport. The home features black appliances, including a refrigerator in the large kitchen, opened to family room opening to dining and family room, solar screens, custom blinds, and window treatments downstairs and in the bedrooms. Smoke alarms, shelving in the garage, storm door at the front. The flooring has been cleaned. There are two large master bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs along with walk-in closets and a loft area, attic and utility room, and a half bathroom downstairs that is convenient for all; also included is a 2 car garage with openers; the home faces a beautiful and well-kept park.