Bedford, TX
2212 Sandshell Street
Last updated September 6 2019

2212 Sandshell Street

2212 Sandshell Street · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Sandshell Street, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous TH for lease in the desirable HEB ISD; convenient to 121 & other Freeways, and 15 mins from DFW airport. The home features black appliances, including a refrigerator in the large kitchen, opened to family room opening to dining and family room, solar screens, custom blinds, and window treatments downstairs and in the bedrooms. Smoke alarms, shelving in the garage, storm door at the front. The flooring has been cleaned. There are two large master bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs along with walk-in closets and a loft area, attic and utility room, and a half bathroom downstairs that is convenient for all; also included is a 2 car garage with openers; the home faces a beautiful and well-kept park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Sandshell Street have any available units?
2212 Sandshell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2212 Sandshell Street have?
Some of 2212 Sandshell Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 Sandshell Street currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Sandshell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Sandshell Street pet-friendly?
No, 2212 Sandshell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2212 Sandshell Street offer parking?
Yes, 2212 Sandshell Street offers parking.
Does 2212 Sandshell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Sandshell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Sandshell Street have a pool?
No, 2212 Sandshell Street does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Sandshell Street have accessible units?
No, 2212 Sandshell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Sandshell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2212 Sandshell Street has units with dishwashers.

