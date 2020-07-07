2209 Hollybush Lane

Amenities

Beautiful home in Hurst-Bedford-Euless ISD. With all new laminate wood floors in living room, kitchen and upstairs loft. Brand new carpets in all bedrooms and fresh paint throughout. Home offers large living room with brick wood burning fire place. Spacious eat in kitchen. Master bedroom and guest bedroom located downstairs with one guest bedroom upstairs and second full bathroom. Nice shaded backyard with wood deck partial covered. Very convenient location with plenty of places to dine, shop and entertainment. Easy access to Hwy 121.