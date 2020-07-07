All apartments in Bedford
Bedford, TX
2209 Hollybush Lane
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:50 AM

2209 Hollybush Lane

2209 Hollybush Lane · No Longer Available
Bedford
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2209 Hollybush Lane, Bedford, TX 76021
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Hurst-Bedford-Euless ISD. With all new laminate wood floors in living room, kitchen and upstairs loft. Brand new carpets in all bedrooms and fresh paint throughout. Home offers large living room with brick wood burning fire place. Spacious eat in kitchen. Master bedroom and guest bedroom located downstairs with one guest bedroom upstairs and second full bathroom. Nice shaded backyard with wood deck partial covered. Very convenient location with plenty of places to dine, shop and entertainment. Easy access to Hwy 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Hollybush Lane have any available units?
2209 Hollybush Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 Hollybush Lane have?
Some of 2209 Hollybush Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 Hollybush Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Hollybush Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Hollybush Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2209 Hollybush Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2209 Hollybush Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2209 Hollybush Lane offers parking.
Does 2209 Hollybush Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Hollybush Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Hollybush Lane have a pool?
No, 2209 Hollybush Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Hollybush Lane have accessible units?
No, 2209 Hollybush Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Hollybush Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 Hollybush Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

