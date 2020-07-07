2205 Carlisle Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

CORNER LOT townhome in highly sought-after community with FULL-SIZE WASHER, DRYER, & FRIDGE INCLUDED! BRAND NEW wood flooring downstairs. BRAND NEW carpet upstairs. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, walk-in closets, open concept living with spacious kitchen & dining area, SS appliances, private attached 2-car garage, separate utility room with shelf & hanging rack, and more! Enjoy the private park with scenic walking trail & benches just steps away from your front door. Easy access to DFW Airport and Highways 121 & 183. This property is a MUST SEE!! Dogs permitted on a case-by-case basis. No cats. No pet deposit, $300 non-refundable pet fee.