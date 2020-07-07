All apartments in Bedford
Last updated July 30 2019 at 2:53 AM

2205 Carlisle Street

2205 Carlisle Street · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Carlisle Street, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
CORNER LOT townhome in highly sought-after community with FULL-SIZE WASHER, DRYER, & FRIDGE INCLUDED! BRAND NEW wood flooring downstairs. BRAND NEW carpet upstairs. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, walk-in closets, open concept living with spacious kitchen & dining area, SS appliances, private attached 2-car garage, separate utility room with shelf & hanging rack, and more! Enjoy the private park with scenic walking trail & benches just steps away from your front door. Easy access to DFW Airport and Highways 121 & 183. This property is a MUST SEE!! Dogs permitted on a case-by-case basis. No cats. No pet deposit, $300 non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Carlisle Street have any available units?
2205 Carlisle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Carlisle Street have?
Some of 2205 Carlisle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Carlisle Street currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Carlisle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Carlisle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Carlisle Street is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Carlisle Street offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Carlisle Street offers parking.
Does 2205 Carlisle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2205 Carlisle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Carlisle Street have a pool?
No, 2205 Carlisle Street does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Carlisle Street have accessible units?
No, 2205 Carlisle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Carlisle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Carlisle Street has units with dishwashers.

