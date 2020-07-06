Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2132 Loma Verde Dr, Bedford, TX, 76021 - **Special! If you bring a deposit by 12.17.2018, you will get 30 days of free rent!! Also, we will waive the admin fee if you apply the same day that you view the home!**



Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1642 sq ft, 1 story home in Bedford! Spacious living room with beautiful dark wood and carpet floors! Kitchen with natural lighting and painted cabinets. Natural lighting throughout the home. Master suite with attached bathroom and walk in closet. Spacious backyard with stone slab, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!**



