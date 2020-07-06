All apartments in Bedford
2132 Loma Verde Dr
2132 Loma Verde Dr

2132 Loma Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2132 Loma Verde Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2132 Loma Verde Dr, Bedford, TX, 76021 - **Special! If you bring a deposit by 12.17.2018, you will get 30 days of free rent!! Also, we will waive the admin fee if you apply the same day that you view the home!**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1642 sq ft, 1 story home in Bedford! Spacious living room with beautiful dark wood and carpet floors! Kitchen with natural lighting and painted cabinets. Natural lighting throughout the home. Master suite with attached bathroom and walk in closet. Spacious backyard with stone slab, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!**

(RLNE4597673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 Loma Verde Dr have any available units?
2132 Loma Verde Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 2132 Loma Verde Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2132 Loma Verde Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 Loma Verde Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2132 Loma Verde Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2132 Loma Verde Dr offer parking?
No, 2132 Loma Verde Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2132 Loma Verde Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2132 Loma Verde Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 Loma Verde Dr have a pool?
No, 2132 Loma Verde Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2132 Loma Verde Dr have accessible units?
No, 2132 Loma Verde Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 Loma Verde Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2132 Loma Verde Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2132 Loma Verde Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2132 Loma Verde Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

