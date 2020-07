Amenities

Completely renovated 4 bedroom Home in highly sort after neighborhood in Bedford. Tastefully redone with beautiful touches in master bathroom with step down shower. New Wood floors and ceramic tile finishes in common areas. Two New outside AC units. Too many updates to list! Home sits in a cul de sac and is 20 minutes to downtown Fort Worth and 25 minutes to Dallas. Plenty of Restaurants, shopping, and other developments coming up in area.