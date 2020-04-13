2065 Shady Brook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

PERFECT LOCATION near TX 183! Dreamy one level in a quaint Bedford neighborhood that feels like home. This home is located on a corner lot with the driveway in a cul de sac, pretty perfect! With expansive space and tons of updates you are definitely getting a bang for your buck! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home also features two living areas, and the two car garage was also converted into finished living space! The remodeled kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile floor and backsplash, and shaker style cabinets. Both bathrooms have been updated with large format tile, new vanities, and showers. The home also features a covered back porch sunroom and fresh paint throughout the house!