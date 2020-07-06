Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 2016 L Don Dodson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
2016 L Don Dodson Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM
1 of 35
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2016 L Don Dodson Drive
2016 L. Don Dodson Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2016 L. Don Dodson Drive, Bedford, TX 76021
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Brookdale Oak Hollow is a Memory Care Community in Bedford, Texas, also offers Alzheimers and Dementia Care. Rent starts at $4220.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2016 L Don Dodson Drive have any available units?
2016 L Don Dodson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bedford, TX
.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bedford Rent Report
.
Is 2016 L Don Dodson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2016 L Don Dodson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 L Don Dodson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2016 L Don Dodson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bedford
.
Does 2016 L Don Dodson Drive offer parking?
No, 2016 L Don Dodson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2016 L Don Dodson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 L Don Dodson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 L Don Dodson Drive have a pool?
No, 2016 L Don Dodson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2016 L Don Dodson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2016 L Don Dodson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 L Don Dodson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 L Don Dodson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2016 L Don Dodson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2016 L Don Dodson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Avery Apartments
531 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76022
3001 Crystal Springs
3001 Crystal Springs
Bedford, TX 76021
Morgan
1611 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
The Arbors of Central Park
2701 Parkview Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76021
Similar Pages
Bedford 1 Bedrooms
Bedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with Balcony
Bedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Coppell, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary