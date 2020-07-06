All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 2016 L Don Dodson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
2016 L Don Dodson Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

2016 L Don Dodson Drive

2016 L. Don Dodson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2016 L. Don Dodson Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Brookdale Oak Hollow is a Memory Care Community in Bedford, Texas, also offers Alzheimers and Dementia Care. Rent starts at $4220.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 L Don Dodson Drive have any available units?
2016 L Don Dodson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 2016 L Don Dodson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2016 L Don Dodson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 L Don Dodson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2016 L Don Dodson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2016 L Don Dodson Drive offer parking?
No, 2016 L Don Dodson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2016 L Don Dodson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 L Don Dodson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 L Don Dodson Drive have a pool?
No, 2016 L Don Dodson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2016 L Don Dodson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2016 L Don Dodson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 L Don Dodson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 L Don Dodson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2016 L Don Dodson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2016 L Don Dodson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avery Apartments
531 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76022
3001 Crystal Springs
3001 Crystal Springs
Bedford, TX 76021
Morgan
1611 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
The Arbors of Central Park
2701 Parkview Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary