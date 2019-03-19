All apartments in Bedford
Bedford, TX
2016 Gettysburg Place
2016 Gettysburg Place

2016 Gettysburg Place · No Longer Available
Location

2016 Gettysburg Place, Bedford, TX 76022
Bell Manor

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
High end Appliances, new wood floor, fresh paint, stainless steel refrigerator and granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms are all a renters dream. You won't want to miss this one! The house also boasts updated landscaping, new HVAC, new PVC plumbing lines from every fixture in house all the way to street like it's a new build, updated plumbing fixtures, new water heater, updated electrical, new garage doors and motors, new gutters, updated insulation, Conveniently located to all the major freeways. Renter to verify schools and measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Gettysburg Place have any available units?
2016 Gettysburg Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 Gettysburg Place have?
Some of 2016 Gettysburg Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Gettysburg Place currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Gettysburg Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Gettysburg Place pet-friendly?
No, 2016 Gettysburg Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2016 Gettysburg Place offer parking?
Yes, 2016 Gettysburg Place offers parking.
Does 2016 Gettysburg Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 Gettysburg Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Gettysburg Place have a pool?
No, 2016 Gettysburg Place does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Gettysburg Place have accessible units?
No, 2016 Gettysburg Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Gettysburg Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 Gettysburg Place has units with dishwashers.

