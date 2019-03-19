2016 Gettysburg Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

High end Appliances, new wood floor, fresh paint, stainless steel refrigerator and granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms are all a renters dream. You won't want to miss this one! The house also boasts updated landscaping, new HVAC, new PVC plumbing lines from every fixture in house all the way to street like it's a new build, updated plumbing fixtures, new water heater, updated electrical, new garage doors and motors, new gutters, updated insulation, Conveniently located to all the major freeways. Renter to verify schools and measurements.