Last updated November 25 2019 at 10:05 AM

1920 Lincolnshire Drive

1920 Lincolnshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Lincolnshire Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3-2-2 in the Rollingwood Addition of Bedford, HEBISD! Beautiful floors, spacious rooms, neutral paint, two living areas with kitchen access and so much more! Entry opens to the first living area with functional built-in cabinets. Huge 29x11 family room boasts a classic brick fireplace with pebble stone mantle. Inviting kitchen has a dining area, breakfast bar, double ovens and refrigerator included! Large 17x14 master suite has a walk-in closet, dressing area and private bath. Two secondaries share a Jack and Jill bath. Charming front porch, rear garage, great backyard with room to entertain, centrally located to highways, schools, restaurants and shopping. Just minutes to DFW Airport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Lincolnshire Drive have any available units?
1920 Lincolnshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Lincolnshire Drive have?
Some of 1920 Lincolnshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Lincolnshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Lincolnshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Lincolnshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Lincolnshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 1920 Lincolnshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Lincolnshire Drive offers parking.
Does 1920 Lincolnshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Lincolnshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Lincolnshire Drive have a pool?
No, 1920 Lincolnshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Lincolnshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 1920 Lincolnshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Lincolnshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 Lincolnshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

