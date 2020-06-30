1920 Lincolnshire Drive

Amenities

Lovely 3-2-2 in the Rollingwood Addition of Bedford, HEBISD! Beautiful floors, spacious rooms, neutral paint, two living areas with kitchen access and so much more! Entry opens to the first living area with functional built-in cabinets. Huge 29x11 family room boasts a classic brick fireplace with pebble stone mantle. Inviting kitchen has a dining area, breakfast bar, double ovens and refrigerator included! Large 17x14 master suite has a walk-in closet, dressing area and private bath. Two secondaries share a Jack and Jill bath. Charming front porch, rear garage, great backyard with room to entertain, centrally located to highways, schools, restaurants and shopping. Just minutes to DFW Airport!