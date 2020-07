Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Great Neighborhood. Formal and Dining areas off Entry. Kitchen with Island and is open to Family Room with gas Fireplace overlooking fenced in Backyard. Master has separate Shower and Tub with Large Walk In closet. Split Floorplan. Large Laundry Rm. New Carpet Coming* Owner takes care of HOA.