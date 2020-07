Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated home with hardwood laminate floors, tiled kitchen and bathrooms, tiled and updated bath and shower in master bedroom, granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances in kitchen, brushed nickel fans and fixtures. This home has a great backyard, a second living area, and an AC unit installed in May 2018 with addition insulation in attic to help keep your utility bills low. Conveniently located near 121 and in a great area. Will not last long!