Vacant and ready 3-2-2 in a quiet Bedford neighborhood. Private side entry, plenty of shade trees and wood privacy fence in backyard. Living area with gas log fireplace and sunlight. Master suite is split with 2 entries, parlor sitting area, and ensuite bath with dual vanity, garden tub, and separate ADA shower. Large eat-in Kitchen with breakfast bar. Secondary bedrooms with walk in closet and built ins. HEB schools and short commute to DFW airport.