1700 Timber Glen Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:12 AM

1700 Timber Glen Drive

Location

1700 Timber Glen Drive, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wood-type flooring in entry, kitchen & family rm, Spacious living rm will accommodate large furniture plus desk space, Most fixtures updated, downstairs, 6 inch base moldings, Sept 2015 handscraped laminate flooring installed in staircase, hall-way and all bedrooms, Updated flooring in all baths, most interior repainted, Separate full size utility room, Nice size backyard, 2inch blinds
*ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 YRS OLD MUST FILL OUT AN APPLICATION*
*GO TO DOCUMENT STORAGE FOR INSTRUCTIONS TO APPLY ON LINE*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Timber Glen Drive have any available units?
1700 Timber Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Timber Glen Drive have?
Some of 1700 Timber Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Timber Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Timber Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Timber Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Timber Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 1700 Timber Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Timber Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 1700 Timber Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Timber Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Timber Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 1700 Timber Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Timber Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1700 Timber Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Timber Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Timber Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.

