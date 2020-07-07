164 Oakhurst Drive

Amenities
House was completely renovated last year with all new bathrooms and windows. Walk into this home and you will feel the warmth and openness of a very modern place. Kitchen is very open with all new cabinets, LED lights, and granite countertop. House has four bedrooms with 2 living areas as well as a room that could be used as a hobby room or a workout room. Yard is huge and makes a wonderful gathering for summer cookout. Very close to the shopping as well as great restaurants. Paint will be touched up before new tenant moves in.