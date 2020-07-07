All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 164 Oakhurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
164 Oakhurst Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:31 AM

164 Oakhurst Drive

164 Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

164 Oakhurst Drive, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
House was completely renovated last year with all new bathrooms and windows. Walk into this home and you will feel the warmth and openness of a very modern place. Kitchen is very open with all new cabinets, LED lights, and granite countertop. House has four bedrooms with 2 living areas as well as a room that could be used as a hobby room or a workout room. Yard is huge and makes a wonderful gathering for summer cookout. Very close to the shopping as well as great restaurants. Paint will be touched up before new tenant moves in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Oakhurst Drive have any available units?
164 Oakhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 164 Oakhurst Drive have?
Some of 164 Oakhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 Oakhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
164 Oakhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Oakhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 164 Oakhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 164 Oakhurst Drive offer parking?
No, 164 Oakhurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 164 Oakhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 Oakhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Oakhurst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 164 Oakhurst Drive has a pool.
Does 164 Oakhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 164 Oakhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Oakhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 Oakhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Logan
1400 Sierra Springs Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Huntington Glen Apartments
2900 Harwood Rd
Bedford, TX 76021
The Cottages at Bedford
2000 Park Place Blvd
Bedford, TX 76021
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76021
Reserve at Central Park
2300 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary