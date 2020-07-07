164 Oakhurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

House was completely renovated last year with all new bathrooms and windows. Walk into this home and you will feel the warmth and openness of a very modern place. Kitchen is very open with all new cabinets, LED lights, and granite countertop. House has four bedrooms with 2 living areas as well as a room that could be used as a hobby room or a workout room. Yard is huge and makes a wonderful gathering for summer cookout. Very close to the shopping as well as great restaurants. Paint will be touched up before new tenant moves in.