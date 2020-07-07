All apartments in Bedford
1604 Donna Lane
1604 Donna Lane

1604 Donna Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Donna Lane, Bedford, TX 76022
Kelmont Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HUGE SHOP!! Small Business Owners Dream. High End Neighborhood. 2400 Sq Ft Home has Huge 1200 sq ft Great Room. Also has HUGE 1200+ sq ft SHOP!! attached with large sliding doors and heavy duty shelving. Perfect home for small business owner. All the space you could need for just about anything. Home is one of the original homes in the area and has been surrounded by upscale newer homes. Nice neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 8 spaces/unit.

