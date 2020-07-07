1604 Donna Lane

HUGE SHOP!! Small Business Owners Dream. High End Neighborhood. 2400 Sq Ft Home has Huge 1200 sq ft Great Room. Also has HUGE 1200+ sq ft SHOP!! attached with large sliding doors and heavy duty shelving. Perfect home for small business owner. All the space you could need for just about anything. Home is one of the original homes in the area and has been surrounded by upscale newer homes. Nice neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 8 spaces/unit.
