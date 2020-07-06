All apartments in Bedford
1433 Danielle Drive
1433 Danielle Drive

1433 Danielle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1433 Danielle Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Two story town home in the heart of Bedford,convenient to shopping, schools, & major freeways. Large rooms & storage.Bedrooms are upstairs both with private baths, with the size of them you could actually call it 2 master bedrooms. This is a perfect room mate design if needed.One with a wall of closet space & attached bath & sep shower, garden tub, sep vanities, & walkin closet. Other bedroom is next to the larger with a private bath also. Living room is downstairs with vaulted ceiling ceiling, fireplace & builtin book shelves. Separate dining area next to kitchen that comes with refrigerator, utility has washer & dryer connections & cabinets. Pets are allowed at owners discretion

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 Danielle Drive have any available units?
1433 Danielle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 Danielle Drive have?
Some of 1433 Danielle Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 Danielle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Danielle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Danielle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1433 Danielle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1433 Danielle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1433 Danielle Drive offers parking.
Does 1433 Danielle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 Danielle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Danielle Drive have a pool?
No, 1433 Danielle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1433 Danielle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1433 Danielle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Danielle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 Danielle Drive has units with dishwashers.

