1405 Danielle Drive

Amenities

If you like hard flooring throughout your home, this comfortable find in a quiet neighborhood is for you. Nice laminate flooring plus ceramic tile make for simpler family life. Roomy kitchen offers center cook island with electric cook top. Granite counter tops plus plenty of cabinet storage. Master bathroom comes with soothing jetted tub, separate shower and two sink vanity. Great computer area right off kitchen has lots of possibilities. Ceiling fans throughout. Relaxing back patio looks out to shady yard. Ready April 1st for your move in!