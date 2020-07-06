All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 1405 Danielle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
1405 Danielle Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:04 PM

1405 Danielle Drive

1405 Danielle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1405 Danielle Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If you like hard flooring throughout your home, this comfortable find in a quiet neighborhood is for you. Nice laminate flooring plus ceramic tile make for simpler family life. Roomy kitchen offers center cook island with electric cook top. Granite counter tops plus plenty of cabinet storage. Master bathroom comes with soothing jetted tub, separate shower and two sink vanity. Great computer area right off kitchen has lots of possibilities. Ceiling fans throughout. Relaxing back patio looks out to shady yard. Ready April 1st for your move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Danielle Drive have any available units?
1405 Danielle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Danielle Drive have?
Some of 1405 Danielle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Danielle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Danielle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Danielle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Danielle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 1405 Danielle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Danielle Drive offers parking.
Does 1405 Danielle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Danielle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Danielle Drive have a pool?
No, 1405 Danielle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Danielle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1405 Danielle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Danielle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Danielle Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Logan
1400 Sierra Springs Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022
3001 Crystal Springs
3001 Crystal Springs
Bedford, TX 76021
The Cottages at Bedford
2000 Park Place Blvd
Bedford, TX 76021
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Morgan
1611 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary