Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Fantastic 3-2-2 in Bedford. Easy access to 183 and 121. Has recently been remodeled with over $30,000 in upgrades which include wood tile floors, new kitchen everything (INCLUDING APPLIANCES!), bathroom vanities and showers! Pets welcome and will love this HUGE backyard! Comes with washer-dryer and refrigerator as well. Priced to move. Lease terms over a year preferred. Stop living the apartment dwelling life and enjoy this great home in a fabulous community!