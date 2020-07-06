1125 Highpoint Road

New paint, new appliances, new fixtures, and new faucets. New granite countertops, new heat and AC, all new tile in kitchen and baths. Completely remodeled!!! All repairs should be completed by October 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
