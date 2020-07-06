All apartments in Bedford
1125 Highpoint Road
1125 Highpoint Road

1125 Highpoint Road · No Longer Available
Location

1125 Highpoint Road, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
New paint, new appliances, new fixtures, and new faucets. New granite countertops, new heat and AC,
all new tile in kitchen and baths. Completely remodeled!!! All repairs should be completed by October 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Highpoint Road have any available units?
1125 Highpoint Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 Highpoint Road have?
Some of 1125 Highpoint Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Highpoint Road currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Highpoint Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Highpoint Road pet-friendly?
No, 1125 Highpoint Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 1125 Highpoint Road offer parking?
No, 1125 Highpoint Road does not offer parking.
Does 1125 Highpoint Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Highpoint Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Highpoint Road have a pool?
No, 1125 Highpoint Road does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Highpoint Road have accessible units?
No, 1125 Highpoint Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Highpoint Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Highpoint Road has units with dishwashers.

