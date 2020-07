Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated and ready for you. Home was remodeled in 2017 with new ceramic tile floors, new blinds, new LED lights, new paint, new electrical & plumbing, and new fixtures. Bathrooms remodeled with new fixtures & granite counters (2017). Master bath has a walk-in tile shower. Kitchen has granite counters, stone backsplash, stainless steel sink, new faucet, and newer black appliances (2017). New garage doors(2017). The side gate opens wide enough to drive a truck into the backyard.