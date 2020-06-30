1113 Oaklawn Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Beuatiful 2-2 duplex in Bedford, HEB ISD! LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Spacious rooms, pretty flooring, high ceilings, Formal dining, stainless appliances and so much more! Lovely living area offers bright windows, skylights and a corner woodburning fireplace. Nice kitchen has a charming nook for morning coffee, built-in microwave and ample storage. Formal dining would make a great second living. Split bedrooms with two full baths offers privacy. Generous sized backyard has a large open patio - great for entertaining! Located near restaurants and shopping with easy highway access. One small dog under 30 lbs considered. No cats please.