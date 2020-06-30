All apartments in Bedford
Last updated February 24 2020

1113 Oaklawn Court

Location

1113 Oaklawn Court, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Beuatiful 2-2 duplex in Bedford, HEB ISD! LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Spacious rooms, pretty flooring, high ceilings, Formal dining, stainless appliances and so much more! Lovely living area offers bright windows, skylights and a corner woodburning fireplace. Nice kitchen has a charming nook for morning coffee, built-in microwave and ample storage. Formal dining would make a great second living. Split bedrooms with two full baths offers privacy. Generous sized backyard has a large open patio - great for entertaining! Located near restaurants and shopping with easy highway access. One small dog under 30 lbs considered. No cats please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Oaklawn Court have any available units?
1113 Oaklawn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 Oaklawn Court have?
Some of 1113 Oaklawn Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Oaklawn Court currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Oaklawn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Oaklawn Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 Oaklawn Court is pet friendly.
Does 1113 Oaklawn Court offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Oaklawn Court offers parking.
Does 1113 Oaklawn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Oaklawn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Oaklawn Court have a pool?
No, 1113 Oaklawn Court does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Oaklawn Court have accessible units?
No, 1113 Oaklawn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Oaklawn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 Oaklawn Court has units with dishwashers.

