Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
1109 Hialeah Path
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1109 Hialeah Path

1109 Hialeah Path · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Hialeah Path, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/306ef6601e ----
This is a half duplex with 3 beds, 2 baths, and electric gate. Open kitchen and living room. Split bedrooms. Nice landscaping. Tile look floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Vinyl plank hardwood in the main living areas. 2 car carport in back along with storage shed. AGENT SHOWS ONLY. To schedule a viewing visit website, select property and fill out contact agent. Rental requirements, and online application, go to rentdfw.net.Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

Disposal
Pets Allowed
W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Hialeah Path have any available units?
1109 Hialeah Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Hialeah Path have?
Some of 1109 Hialeah Path's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Hialeah Path currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Hialeah Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Hialeah Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Hialeah Path is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Hialeah Path offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Hialeah Path offers parking.
Does 1109 Hialeah Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Hialeah Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Hialeah Path have a pool?
No, 1109 Hialeah Path does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Hialeah Path have accessible units?
No, 1109 Hialeah Path does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Hialeah Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Hialeah Path does not have units with dishwashers.

