Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:16 AM

10 Honor Oak Lane

10 Honor Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10 Honor Oak Lane, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled and ready for you. New electrical, fusebox & lights. In the kitchen - new granite counters, tile back splash, sink, garbage disposal, & dishwasher. New flooring including luxury vinyl plank & ceramic tile (no carpet). New spring loaded blinds. New exterior back French door with inset blinds. New paint & new interior doors. In the bathrooms, new fixtures, flooring, tub & vanity. Walk in tiled shower in the master bathroom. 15x11 workshop or shed with electricity. Sprinkler system in the front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Honor Oak Lane have any available units?
10 Honor Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Honor Oak Lane have?
Some of 10 Honor Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Honor Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10 Honor Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Honor Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10 Honor Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 10 Honor Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10 Honor Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 10 Honor Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Honor Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Honor Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 10 Honor Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10 Honor Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 10 Honor Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Honor Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Honor Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.

