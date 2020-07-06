10 Honor Oak Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled and ready for you. New electrical, fusebox & lights. In the kitchen - new granite counters, tile back splash, sink, garbage disposal, & dishwasher. New flooring including luxury vinyl plank & ceramic tile (no carpet). New spring loaded blinds. New exterior back French door with inset blinds. New paint & new interior doors. In the bathrooms, new fixtures, flooring, tub & vanity. Walk in tiled shower in the master bathroom. 15x11 workshop or shed with electricity. Sprinkler system in the front yard.