Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

31 Apartments for rent in Beaumont, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
30 Units Available
Breakwater Bay Apartments
4375 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1056 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Convenient location close to the Gulf Coast.
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
Calder Place
32 Units Available
Longfellow
1215 Longfellow Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1658 sqft
Welcome home to Longfellow Apartments in Beaumont, Texas. Situated close to Interstate 10 and Highways 287, 69, and 59, Longfellow Apartments sets the standard in conveniently located Beaumont living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
$
27 Units Available
Chelsea Apartments
4630 Collier St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1211 sqft
Chelsea Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Beaumont, Texas featuring an appealing selection of spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
27 Units Available
Eagles Landing
3980 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1295 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Eagles Landing Apartments in beautiful Beaumont, Texas. Our magnificent apartment home community is located in the heart of Beaumont, TX just off U.S 96.
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
9 Units Available
Fountain Woods Apartments
3565 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$555
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
958 sqft
Community has a courtyard, pool, and water cascade. Apartments have spacious closets and kitchens with pass-through bars. Neighborhood offers amenities that include a post office, schools, and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
Western Hills
8 Units Available
Kingsgate Apartments
5750 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you searching for great apartment home living in Beaumont, TX? Look no further because Kingsgate is the number one apartment home community in Beaumont, TX.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Azure Pointe
6355 Chinn Ln, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$728
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1086 sqft
Move-in to your gorgeous 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedroom apartment homes. The community has an array of amenities including a playground, resort-style pool and fitness center.
Last updated April 21 at 05:26pm
Western Hills
4 Units Available
Seventy50 West End
7050 Highway 105, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community with gorgeous landscapes and on-call maintenance for convenience and relaxation. Apartments feature central air and heating and carpeted floors for comfort. Close to John Jay Museum with proximity to I-10.
Last updated April 18 at 07:02am
37 Units Available
The Preserve at Old Dowlen
5350 Old Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1348 sqft
Experience the luxury of a high-end complex featuring vibrant community areas, a fully-equipped gym and a large outdoor pool. Apartments are large and offer natural lighting, hardwood flooring and rich, dark kitchen cabinets to match.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5691 Calder Avenue
5691 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1698 sqft
WELCOME HOME! This beautiful totally renovated and spacious brick home is located in the West End of Beaumont. This home offers tall ceilings with skylights, windows galore, built-in bookshelves, and cabinets giving you an abundance of storage space.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Safe Sommerset
1 Unit Available
1825 Reynolds Rd
1825 Reynolds Road, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1347 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 in Beaumont! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home that sits on a corner lot! This property features a fenced in backyard and screened in patio for when you want to sit outside and enjoy the evening or watch the kids play.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4655 Fieldwood Ln.
4655 Fieldwood Lane, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1416 sqft
**RENTAL SERVICES** 4655 Fieldwood Lane - Move in ready three bedroom, two bath home is located in Beaumont near Gladys Avenue. The living room has large windows that offer a lot of light and a spacious sun room.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
The Meadows
1 Unit Available
1136 Green Meadow St
1136 Green Meadow Street, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
This spacious townhome is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths with garage, located in a desirable West End neighborhood. Newly resurfaced counter-tops in kitchen, tile flooring downstairs. Features a great private patio area perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
South Park
1 Unit Available
1215 Threadneedle Street
1215 Threadneedle Street, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1448 sqft
1215 Threadneedle St, Beaumont, TX is a single family home that contains 1,448 sq ft and was built in 1962.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
South Park
1 Unit Available
575 Campus Street
575 Campus Avenue, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
892 sqft
*Basic Rental Criteria* 6 months of verifiable income Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent 12 months of residential history Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557 Apply online

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Western Hills
1 Unit Available
8055 San Carlos Street
8055 San Carlos Street, Beaumont, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1845 sqft
*Basic Rental Criteria* 6 months of verifiable income Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent 12 months of residential history Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557 Apply online

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
317 Pinchback Road
317 Pinchback Rd, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
The well-maintained townhome is an end-unit, This townhome is 1, 700 square feet, has three bedrooms, and 2 1/2 baths. Complete with tile, high-end laminate & carpet flooring in the bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
4110 Arthur Lane - 01
4110 Arthur Lane, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Basic Rental Criteria* 6 months of verifiable income Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent 12 months of residential history Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557 Apply online

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Martin Luther King
1 Unit Available
1415 Calder Avenue - 32
1415 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
700 SqFt
Results within 5 miles of Beaumont
Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
5 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
1803 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settle into the good life at Carriage House Apartments. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Nederland, Texas, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
11 Units Available
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1015 Louise
1015 Louise Dr, Nederland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2103 sqft
Well maintained home in one of Nederland's most established neighborhoods. In Nederland ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included in price of rent.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3116 Callaway
3116 Callaway Dr, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
3116 Callaway - This three bedroom, two bath home is located in Nederland near Helena Avenue. This home has tile, carpet, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
304 Nederland Ave
304 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Available 07/10/20 townhome for rent - Property Id: 294617 **PRE-LEASING JULY MOVE IN** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome available for July move in.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Beaumont, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Beaumont renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

